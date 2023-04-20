No questions asked: Turn in a gun, get a $50 gift card at Orlando police event

ORLANDO, Fla. – Have a gun you don’t want anymore? Turn it in and get a $50 gift card.

The Orlando Police Department is hosting a Kicks 4 Guns event Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center.

The only requirement is for the gun owner to ensure that the weapon is unloaded. If the gun is not secured, participants are asked to store the firearm in the trunk of a car so a deputy or officer can safely remove it.

There are no questions asked, and no ID is required to turn a firearm in.

Law enforcement does check if a gun is stolen, but then they would return it to the rightful owner. Any other weapons are destroyed.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office hosted an event last month, where more than a dozen guns were collected within the first few hours

The Kicks 4 Guns program was started more than 20 years ago by Crimeline and REAL Radio 104.1 and has partnered with 10 agencies in Central Florida that would hold the event on the same day. It began with giving away shoes for each firearm turned in, but now a gift card is given.

While the agencies are not hosting the event on the same day, each agency still hosts a day for Kicks 4 Guns.

