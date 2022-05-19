Kicks 4 Guns: Turn in your unwanted or illegal firearm for a $50 gift card

ORLANDO, Fla. – Turn in a gun, get a gift card — no questions asked.

The annual gun buy-back program, “Kicks 4 Guns,” was started more than 20 years ago by Crimeline and REAL Radio 104.1 and has since collected hundreds of firearms for disposal each year.

On Thursday, May 19th, the event will be hosted by local law enforcement at 10 different locations throughout Central Florida.

The event gives people a chance to turn in unwanted weapons in exchange for a $50 gift card.

The only requirement is for the gun owner to ensure the weapon is unloaded. If the gun is not secured, participants are asked to store the firearm in the truck of a car so a deputy or an officer can safely remove it.

Here are the addresses for each drive-thru drop-off site:

105 Horatio Av, Maitland (Vacant Lot) from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

2065 US 441, Mt Dora (Renningers Antique Center) from 7 a.m. - 5p.m.

476 Ocoee Commerce Pkwy, Ocoee (High Point Church) from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

1723 Bruton Blvd, Orlando (Smith Center) from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

2800 S OBT, Orlando (OBT Development Center) from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

445 W 13th, Apopka (John Bridges Center) from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

1875 Silver Spur Ln, Kissimmee (Osceola Heritage Park) from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

501 E Seminole Blvd, Sanford (Sanford Civic Center) 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

3150 E New York Av, Deland (Volusia Fair Grounds) 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

701 Bill France Blvd, Daytona 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Participants do not need to provide their name or age and will not be filmed unless they give permission.