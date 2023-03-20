Kicks 4 Guns buyback program aims to take guns off streets

PINE HILLS, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to get more unwanted guns off the streets.

The agency on Monday is holding a Kicks 4 Guns event in Pine Hills, which saw a recent string of shootings that killed a 9-year-old girl, an Orlando TV reporter and a woman.

Sheriff’s officials will hand out $50 gift cards to anyone who turns in a gun.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s office said, “NO questions and NO ID required!”

The event is taking place until 7 p.m. at Pine Hills Community Church at1305 N. Pine Hills Road in Orlando.

Monday’s offering appears to be a one-off from the annual 10-county Kicks 4 Guns program that was started more than 20 years ago by Crimeline and REAL Radio 104.1.

“It’s basically a gun buyback program for those folks that have guns in the house that they no longer have a need for, a want or desire to keep,” Sgt. Tim Nazzaro, of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, said last year.

The only requirement is for the gun owner to ensure that the weapon is unloaded. If the gun is not secured, participants are asked to store the firearm in the trunk of a vehicle so a deputy can safely remove it.

In years past, handguns, rifles, a sawed-off shotgun and a hand grenade were turned in at a Kicks 4 Gun location.