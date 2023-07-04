Orlando police strive for safety at Lake Eola fireworks celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police chief Eric Smith said safety is top of mind as more than 100,000 people are expected to pack Lake Eola Park for the Fireworks at the Fountain celebration.

“The Orlando police department is doing everything to keep you safe,” Chief Eric Smith said. “We have more officers than last year. We have officers you see, officers you won’t see, but everything we’re doing is to help keep everyone safe.”

News 6′s crews saw officers on bikes and K9 officers. There are also many road closures and barricades up around Lake Eola Park as a precaution.

The security changes came after a scare at last year’s event that sent attendees running in all directions, injuring at least a dozen people. Police suspected someone threw firecrackers — which people mistook for gunshots.

News 6 asked Chief Smith about lessons learned and changes this year.

“Increase in cops and a look at technology to help us establish things quicker and determine what’s going on faster,” he explained.

The chief is urging people that if they see anything suspicious, they should either say something or call 911.

“Chiefs always have concerns. Anything can happen, but we’re trying our best to keep it safe,” Smith said. “If you’re coming down here with friends, always pick a meeting spot in case something does happen.”

Chief Smith wouldn’t discuss many specifics about the department’s security plans for Tuesday evening, but he wants to assure residents there will be plenty of police on hand.

