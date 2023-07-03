Gun violence prevention tour makes stop at Pulse Memorial in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A gun violence prevention activist group spending the summer touring the country made a stop at the Pulse Memorial on Monday.

Manuel and Patricia Oliver’s son, Joaquin, died in the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School back in 2018. Since then, they’ve been sharing their gun violence prevention message in honor of their son.

This summer, the Olivers will spend roughly 50 days inside a school bus touring the country and visiting cities that have been impacted by mass shootings and gun violence as part of “Guac’s Magical Tour.”

The tour kicked off in Parkland Monday morning and made its second stop in Orlando.

Joaquin’s mother, Patricia Oliver, said they planned to travel to 23 cities in honor of her son’s 23rd birthday.

At Monday’s rally, Joaquin’s father, Manuel Oliver, said they may now need to visit 24 cities in light of the recent mass shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, that left two dead and 28 injured.

“When they ask me, ‘So what do you see with your movement? Is it getting any better?’ (The answer is), ‘No, it’s not,’” Manuel Oliver said. “You have more people dying. We need to be together like we said it before, we need to be stronger and we need to show that we are locked.”

The bus has planned stops for Uvalde, Sandy Hook, Aurora and Columbine, as well as in the cities of several other mass shootings.

