‘We march for one another:’ Pulse remembrance ceremony highlights community, healing

For the first time since the attack on the Pulse nightclub in 2016, there was not an official ceremony at the site.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A family and survivor-focused ceremony was held Monday evening inside the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts to honor those impacted by the Pulse nightclub shooting that took 49 lives on June 12, 2016.

The theater is the same location where thousands of people gathered outside the day after the tragedy seven years ago.

Monday’s ceremony was an emotional hour with family members and survivors telling stories of strength and how they honor their lost loved ones each day.

Steve Tomlinson, father of Shane Tomlinson, who died in the mass shooting, shared his son’s love for God, family and music.

He said every time he sees a white Chevy Camaro, the vehicle his son drove, he blows a kiss to him in heaven.

“Thank you, son, for sharing your life with us. For the joy you brought us, and for the precious memories that put a warm smile on our face,” Steve Tomlinson said.

Inspiring strength for those in attendance, Myréanna Bebe, sister of Jason B. Josaphat, shared how she’s overcoming effects of loss, while helping honor her brother. Bebe has also gone on to receive a scholarship in his honor.

“I couldn’t understand how one day we were on the phone planning my birthday and the next, he was calling me to save him. While the depression and PTSD at times felt like it would overcome me, I know Jason would want me to be happy and live a beautiful life,” Bebe said.

Pulse survivor Stephanie Kersten read a poem alongside her daughter, who performed a dance. Kersten described her life following the shooting, embracing a community of support around her.

“I could strut in my shoes or attempt to walk in others, but I’ve learned it’s best we march for one another. What our community stood by, what we all lived by is Pulse, united as one,” Kersten said.

Andrea Drayton, mother of Deonka “Dee Dee” Drayton delivered closing remarks, after highlighting joyous memories from her daughter’s life taken too soon.

“She had the unique ability to make everyone feel seen and heard. Her loss has left an unfillable hole in our hearts,” she said.

Tickets to the ceremony were free and open to the public.

