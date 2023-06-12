‘Make it a point to visit here:’ Visitors pay respects at the Pulse Memorial ahead of 7-year remembrance

Monday marks seven years since the mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando that claimed 49 lives.

ORLANDO, Fla. – People stopped by the interim Pulse Memorial on Sunday to pay respects and honor those who lost their lives just hours before the first shots were fired, seven years ago.

“It’ll never make sense to anybody,” said Natalie York, who was seen visiting the Pulse Memorial Sunday as she waited on her daughter’s medical appointment.

Seven years ago, 49 lives were taken after a gunman opened fired at the Pulse Nightclub.

[TRENDING: Man jumps out of window after crashing into, burglarizing Sumter County condo complex | Remembering Ezzie Thomas, a Central Florida civil rights icon | Become a News 6 Insider]

“To put your feet on the same ground, so senselessly, it’s important to validate your life and have some sort of appreciation for life,” York said.

People paid respects across Orlando, not just at the site of the shooting. Some visited the 49 crosses that were made after the tragedy, which are now on display at the Orange County Regional History Center. Others visited Orlando City Hall where prayer ribbons dangled by a string, each ribbon bearing a name of a life taken.

Ryan McAllister, who was downtown observing the crosses, said, “It’s a tragic event and I am still glad it’s being remembered.”

As the evening continued Sunday, candles started to light up the memorial as people reflected.

One woman, Marki Hoyt, was seen looking at the pictures along the Pulse Memorial, reflecting on one of the events after the mass shooting.

“It was such an emotional time, but going back to the sense of community, it was definitely a moment I will always cherish,” Hoyt said.

Since then, Hoyt says she has come every year on the anniversary of the Pulse tragedy and said while it’s emotional, now is the time to speak up and advocate.

“Banning drag queens, taking away transgender rights and everything like that, so I would say now more than ever we have to have a voice,” Hoyt said.

“I think people should make it a point to visit here because seeing as opposed to seeing it on the news,” York said. “When you see it in person, it makes it more real and that’s what life is supposed to be is real.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: