Remembering Ezzie Thomas, a Central Florida civil rights icon

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County businessman and civil rights leader is being remembered for helping many Black residents register to vote during the Civil Rights Movement.

Ezzie Thomas died peacefully last month at 92 years old, but his impact here in Central Florida lives on.

Thomas was known by many as a civil rights leader and one who stood for equality and justice for everyone.

“Mr. Thomas was an icon in the Black community, and I guess you can call him a hero also,” said John Kemper.

Kemper knew Thomas well and worked alongside him with the Voters League.

He said Thomas was vital in forming the Orange County chapter of the Florida Voter’s League, where he encouraged many Black residents to register to vote.

Ezzie Thomas, pictured standing next to Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, year unknown. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“You will find people today who will say, ‘Why should I vote? My vote doesn’t matter’ — Mr. Thomas was responsible or very instrumental in showing them how their vote would matter,” Kemper said.

News 6 Anchor and Reporter Jerry Askin sat down with Thomas back in January as he reflected on meeting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Thomas said he was in his 30s back in 1964 when Dr. King spoke to a crowd of people at then Tinker Field.

Dr. King’s speech also motivated him to continue his work with the NAACP, happening at a time where he said there was segregation and injustice right here in Central Florida.

“It was rough, but we kept hope alive,” Thomas said. “I didn’t see an end at that time, but I knew things would get better.”

Ezzie Thomas speaking at the Rosen Centre, year unknown. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Thomas graduated from Jones High School in Orlando, where he went on to join the Air Force before owning a successful TV and repair business in Parramore.

Ezzie Thomas in the military (left) and at work (right), years unknown. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

He was also a father of four sons, as well as a grandfather.

Thomas was born in Madison, Florida, in January 1931. He died in Orlando on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

In January, Thomas said the fight for equality is not over.

Read more about Thomas’ conversation with News 6 by clicking here.

