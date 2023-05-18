Activists push against gun rights during rally at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A group of activists calling for a federal assault weapons ban spoke in front of the Pulse nightclub on Wednesday evening.

The event was organized by Florida Rising and Mothers Demand Action, as well as several other groups.

Patti Brigham with Gun Violence Prevention Florida claimed that the LGBTQ community in Florida is more at risk of violence than ever before.

“What especially makes this a painful night is the fact that our governor today signed four anti-LGBTQ bills into law. Attacking this precious community once again,” Brigham said.

Pulse shooting survivor Ricardo Negron-Almodovar said recent legislation has heightened his safety concerns.

“Almost seven years ago, I could have died in this building right behind us,” Negron-Almodovar said.

Sarah Paquette with March for Our Lives UCF said new universal carry laws in Florida could increase violent assaults again members of the LGBTQ community.

“This community is more than twice as likely to be a victim of gun violence, and not only did our government just make it legal to carry a gun without a permit, but every week it seems they create laws that further restrict rights for transgender children and their families,” Paquette said.

Organizers also urged people to call their elected officials to voice support for an assault weapons ban.

