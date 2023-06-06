Central Florida events mark 7-year remembrance of Pulse shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – Monday marks seven years since the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016, and Orlando is remembering the 49 lives lost with events held around Central Florida in the week leading up to the date and throughout the month.

The onePULSE Foundation nonprofit, established to honor and preserve the legacy of those lost and to create a sanctuary of hope, announced the schedule of events from Saturday, June 3, to Monday, June 12, to take place during the Seven-Year Pulse Remembrance Week.

The week of events will conclude with the Seven-Year Pulse Remembrance Ceremony from 7 to 8 p.m. on June 12 in Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Find the full schedule of events below.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Acts of Love & Kindness

In the 49 days leading up to June 12, known as Orlando United Day, people in the community and across the nation are encouraged to participate in the Acts of Love and Kindness movement. These days are dedicated to honoring the 49 lives taken at Pulse and the loved ones, survivors, first responders and community members impacted by the tragedy.

Time: Anytime

Find more information here.

Weekly Momma and Friends Charity Bingo

This weekly drag queen charity bingo is donating proceeds to CampOut, an LGBTQ+ youth summer camp in Florida.

Time: 8 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 8

Location: Quinteassence, 839 N Massachusetts Ave Suite #101 Lakeland, FL 33801

Find more information here.

Legacy Work

This event for staff members of organizations that support survivors and community members affected by the Pulse tragedy will be facilitated on Zoom by a licensed mental health provider. The meeting aims to acknowledge the impacts of the tragedy over our professional and personal lives and identify all the work that has been done through many efforts and initiations that have supported survivors and the community.

Time: 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 8

Location: Zoom

Contact info@qlatinx.org for details.

Orlando City Soccer Club Community Corner with onePULSE Foundation

The onePulse Foundation will be at the Colorado Rapids vs. Orlando City SC game.

Time: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10

Location: Exploria Stadium, 655 W Church St., Orlando, FL 32805

Find more information here.

Drag Story Time

Momma Ashley Rose will be leading a story time alongside special guest Zara Nouveau.

Time: Noon on Saturday, June 10

Location: Mexican Consulate, 2550 Technology Drive, Orlando, FL 32804

Find more information here.

Pulse Memorial Crosses at Orange County Regional History Center

The Orange County Regional History Center will host the Pulse memorial crosses. Those interested in viewing them will gain free admission during this time.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Mondays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays

Location: Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E Central Blvd., Orlando, FL 32801

Find more information here.

2023 Zebra Youth Pride Prom: Old Hollywood

The Old Hollywood, The Golden Age-themed, semi-formal prom is open to LGBTQ+ youth ages 14-20 identifying as any gender expression. Those under 18 years old are required to submit a parental consent form, which will be sent upon registration.

A suggested donation of $15 would help offset the cost of hosting the Pride Prom.

Time: 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 10

Location: Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N Mills Ave., Orlando, FL 32803

Find more information here.

Dru Project Annual Scholarship Award Event

A drag brunch will be held to announce this year’s scholarship award recipients and raise funds to support next year’s awards and the Dru Project’s Gay Straight Alliance club grant program.

Time: Noon on Sunday, June 11

Location: The Hammered Lamb, 1235 N Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32804

Find more information here.

Momma and Friends Pride

Momma Ashley Rose will host a family-friendly Pride show with special guests Miss Rose Dynasty 2023 Juno Vibranz, Mistah Aphrodite, Jessa Belle Light and Keirra Ka’oir Summers. All proceeds will go to the Rose Dynasty Foundation.

Time: 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 11

Location: ART/ifact, 820 N Massachusetts Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801

Find more information here.

Orlando Pride Fan Zone with onePULSE Foundation

The onePULSE Foundation will be at the Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns game.

Time: 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 11

Location: Exploria Stadium, 655 W Church St., Orlando, FL 32805

Find more information here.

49 Bells at First UMC Orlando

This Orlando church will sound 49 bells in honor of the 49 lives lost in the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Time: 4 p.m. on Monday, June 12

Location: Sanctuary at First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St., Orlando

Find more information here.

Seven-Year Pulse Remembrance Ceremony

This free event, which can all be viewed on the onePULSE Foundation Facebook page, will honor and bring together the families of those whose lives were tragically taken on June 12, 2016, providing a space to remember their loved ones in peace.

Time: 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 12

Location: Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Art, 445 S Magnolia Ave., Orlando, FL 32801

Find more information here.

Inspiration Orlando United Mural

This free event will display a mural created by Michael Pilato, Yuriy Karabash and Chimene Hurst to pay tribute to the lives taken in the Pulse nightclub tragedy.

Time: 5 p.m. on Monday, June 12, mural can be viewed from Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, during regular museum hour

Location: Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N Mills Ave., Orlando, FL 32803

Find more information here and here.

Remembrance Day Memorial Blood Drive with OneBlood

The Big Red Bus will be available to those interested in donating blood. All donors will receive a $20 eGift card, OneBlood limited edition Pulse t-shirt and wellness check.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 12

Location: First United Methodist Church on S. Magnolia Avenue

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Community Care Rooms

These Zoom rooms will be available after the Pulse Rembrance Ceremony so that community members, responders and organizational staff can debrief.

Time: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13

Location: Zoom

New Moon Yoga

This event allows community members to come together and practice restorative yoga as a way to channel intentions, acknowledge emotions and sow seeds of hope seven years after the Pulse tragedy.

Time: Noon on Sunday, June 18

Contact info@qlatinx.org for details.

Ni Uno Mas Community Conversations

QLatinx and Moms Demand Action will be hosting a community conversation about the local impact on gun violence in our community. They aim to elevate the voices of those who have been impacted by gun violence.

Time: 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30

Location: Zoom

Contact info@qlatinx.org for details.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: