Blood drive honors Pulse victims, Orlando community support

OneBlood has set up a Big Red Bus at First United Methodist in Orlando in honor of the Pulse victims.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A blood drive happening right now in Orlando honors the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting and also remembers how the Orlando community came together seven years ago.

OneBlood has parked a Big Red Bus outside Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando, where it will be until 8 p.m. That’s also where tonight’s remembrance ceremony will be.

Seven years ago a gunman went into the Pulse nightclub, killing 49 people and injuring dozens more.

In the days after the shooting, blood drives were a way for people to give back, with hundreds, if not thousands lining up around Central Florida to donate.

Seven years later, people are still donating blood. Celeste Roberson says despite being a little girl when the shooting happened, she wants to honor the lives lost.

“I remember actually coming out with my mom to help pass out flowers,” Roberson said. “And I am a part of the community, so I want to help out my community and every year I want to help remember them and remember what happened and know that we can still make a change and we can still help.”

Blood donations have extra significance this year.

The Food and Drug Administration last month updated guidelines that did away with the requirement that men who have sex with men abstain from sex for three months prior to donating.

It was a rule that prevented many in the LGBTQ+ community from giving blood after Pulse.

You can find other places to donate blood on the One Blood website.

