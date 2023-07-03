Police officer shoots, kills man in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A police officer shot and killed a man early Monday in downtown Orlando, officials said.

The fatal shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. near Jefferson Street and North Orange Avenue.

Orlando police said officers were proactively patrolling the area, which they said has been a hotspot for criminal activity, adding that numerous guns have been seized there over the last several months.

Police said officers had probable cause that the man, whose name and age have not been released, was involved in drug activity.

According to police, the man disobeyed commands given by the officer and made a movement as if to retrieve a gun. The officer opened fire, striking the man, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The officer was not hurt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure in law enforcement shootings.