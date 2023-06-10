Orlando police arrest teen in US veteran’s shooting death

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm, accused of fatally shooting a veteran earlier this year in Signal Hill, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police identified Samuel Stevens as their suspect in the death of 60-year-old Angela Washington, who was shot the evening of Feb. 7 as she passed through a group of young men outside of an Orlando shopping plaza. The shooter, after leaving the Operation Desert Storm veteran lying on the sidewalk, fled in a sedan.

Officers and first responders were called to the 5100 block of North Lane around 7 p.m., locating Washington with a gunshot wound. Orlando firefighters worked to save her life, but she would later die from her injuries. Investigators do not believe Washington was the intended target of the shooting, as was corroborated by people known to her who News 6 spoke with.

“She was just an innocent bystander coming to the store and that happened,” said one man who lives near the shopping plaza. “It could’ve been me, it could’ve been anybody. I’m just glad I followed my senses.”

Investigators made contact with and interviewed several of the people who were outside of the store during the shooting, yet still urged the public to come forward with information. In March, a reward of up to $10,000 was announced for tips leading to an arrest in the shooting.

Orlando police announced Stevens’ arrest in a news release Friday.

Through the relentless efforts of our Homicide Detectives along with cooperation from the community and Crimeline a suspect has been captured. Orlando Police Department | 6.9.23 Homicide Detectives Make an Arrest in the Homicide of a U.S. Military Veteran (excerpt)

