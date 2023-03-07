Police seek witnesses in fatal shooting of 60-year-old woman at Orlando shopping plaza

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are searching for witnesses in the fatal shooting of a 60-year-old woman at a shopping plaza near Pine Hills last month, the department announced Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Angela Sutton Washington, was fatally shot while shopping in the plaza at 5100 North Lane on Feb. 7 around 6:51 p.m., according to the police department.

Officers said they know there were witnesses to the shooting, and they believe that someone might have seen the suspected shooter’s vehicle, which was parked at the Walgreens across the street.

A vehicle belonging to the suspected shooter was seen in the parking lot of a Walgreens near where the shooting took place, police said. (Orlando Police Department)

The vehicle — a dark, four-door Mazda 3 — was last seen heading east along North Lane, officers said.

Detectives urge anyone with information about or video footage of the vehicle and its occupants to contact the department’s homicide unit at 321-235-5300. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimeline Florida at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a reward, according to police.

