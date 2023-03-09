Orlando police chief calls for witnesses of fatal shooting at shopping plaza

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police Chief Eric Smith this week asked the community for help as his department investigates a fatal shooting that occurred last month near Pine Hills.

A news conference was held at 4:30 p.m. at the Orlando Police Department Headquarters to discuss the homicide of 60-year-old Angela Washington, who was fatally shot Feb. 7 in the 5100 block of North Lane.

Chief Smith was accompanied at the event by Crimeline Florida Executive Director Barb Bergin, Detective Barb Sharp of the department’s homicide unit and Fernando Washington, the victim’s son.

Orlando police responded around 7 p.m. the day of the shooting, reporting officers located Washington lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Firefighters attempted to save Washington’s life but she later died, police said.

Police believe Washington was not the intended target of the shooting, urging “multiple individuals” who were at the shopping plaza at the time of the incident to come forward.

Officers said they know there were witnesses to the shooting, and they believe that someone might have seen the suspected shooter’s vehicle, which was parked at the Walgreens across the street.

A vehicle belonging to the suspected shooter was seen in the parking lot of a Walgreens near where the shooting took place, police said. (Orlando Police Department)

The vehicle — a dark, four-door Mazda 3 — was last seen heading east along North Lane, Sharp said.

At the conference, Crimeline announced a potential financial reward to be offered to a tipster with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

If you witnessed the shooting or have any information that could lead investigators to those responsible, you’re asked to call the OPD Homicide Unit or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

