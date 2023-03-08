74º

Man hospitalized after shooting in Orange County

Shooting happened near 2100 block of American Boulevard, deputies said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Shooting, Crime
Police lights (WDIV)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized after being found shot Tuesday evening in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they were called to the 2100 block of Americana Boulevard at 8:10 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, and upon arrival, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, deputies said.

Deputies did not release any information on a suspected shooter. No additional details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

