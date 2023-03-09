Teen injured in shooting at Sonic in Orlando tourist district

Orlando police search for a shooter after a teen is wounded on I-Drive.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A teenager was shot Wednesday night at the Sonic on International Drive near Grand National Drive in Orlando, prompting a search for the culprit, according to police.

Orlando police said there was a group of people standing in the parking lot of the restaurant when an argument broke out and shots were fired, hitting the teen in the leg.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers then responded to a car crash near the scene of the shooting.

Investigators told News 6 they believe a witness of the shooting took off and crashed into another vehicle. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash, but police said they don’t think the wreck was criminally related to the shooting.

Police have not released any information about the suspected shooter but said the teen was not the intended target.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.