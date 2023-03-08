Police ID man shot, killed by patron at Applebee’s in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Lady Lake police have identified the man who was shot and killed by a patron at an Applebee’s restaurant in The Villages early Tuesday morning.

According to a release by the police department, Dishaun Marquis Hudson, 38, arrived at the restaurant — located at 1009 Bichara Blvd. — just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said Hudson was seated at an outside patio table with a group of other people but walked into the parking lot where at least three gunshots were fired before a vehicle left the scene.

After hearing the gunshots, customers still inside the restaurant fled out the back door, the release shows.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Investigators said Hudson then walked around to the side door that employees use. A female who was with Hudson tried to get him to leave, but Hudson instead went inside, leading to a shouting match in the restaurant, police said.

According to detectives, Hudson then reached into his pants, and a man with a concealed weapons permit who was inside the restaurant shot Hudson, killing him.

The shooter is cooperating with investigators, but charges will not be determined until the investigation is finished, police said.

Anyone with information on the shootings is urged to contact the Lady Lake Police Department at (352) 751-1565. Alternatively, a tip may be submitted anonymously via the Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

No additional details are available at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: