Pour decision: Woman steals 8 bottles of champagne from liquor store in The Villages

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a woman who stole eight bottles of champagne from a Walmart liquor store in the Villages.

Deputies said the woman entered the store at 270 Heald Way on Feb. 18 around 5:13 p.m., placed eight bottles of Remy Martin champagne into a shopping cart and left without making an attempt to pay for the items.

The woman then left the scene driving a newer model, pearl white Lincoln MKZ with tinted windows, sunroof and what appears to be a Florida license plate, according to a news release.

Suspect is said to be driving a newer model Lincoln MKZ, Pearl White, with tinted windows and a sunroof.

Deputies said the woman is described as 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing a tan hat, a black graphic t-shirt with “AALIYAH” written on it, camouflage shorts, white, gray and orange shoes, and a black and white checkered Dior purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the criminal investigations division at 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Please reference case number 1133.

