Winter Haven teen accused of stabbing classmate at middle school, deputies say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Westwood Middle School in Winter Haven was put on lockdown Wednesday after a student reportedly stabbed another student.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that around 1:09 p.m., the 15-year-old suspect was fighting with the 14-year-old victim when he stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife, then fled the school.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the school was put on lockdown while deputies searched for the suspect. He was found at a nearby relative’s home around 1:43 p.m., and the lockdown was lifted, deputies said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd later announced that the teen faces several felony charges.

The detectives are still investigating. The sheriff’s office said information could change as detectives continue to investigate.

