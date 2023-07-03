2 men shot, killed near Titusville apartment complex

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Two men were found dead on Monday at a Titusville apartment complex, according to police.

Police said they received several 911 calls around 2:50 p.m. about a shooting near the parking lot of an apartment complex.

A news release shows the two men were found dead along the 200 block of Knox McRae Drive.

According to police, one of the men was found laying just outside of a vehicle, and the other man was inside the vehicle. Both had apparently been shot to death, investigators said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Police said they are still looking to identify the shooter. No information was released about what may have led to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact police at 321-264-7800. Alternatively, tips can be left anonymously with Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Information leading to an arrest in this case may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: