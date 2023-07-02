Man killed in motorcycle crash off Interstate 95 in Brevard County, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died Sunday afternoon after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding along Interstate 95, west of Micco, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. as the man traveled south past Micco Road, troopers said.

According to a preliminary crash report, the man lost control of the motorcycle as he tried to change lanes, running off the roadway to his right and striking a tree in the wood line.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The southbound outside lane of I-95 was shut down in the area of mile marker 163 as an investigation began.

No other details have been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

