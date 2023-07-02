96º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Man killed in motorcycle crash off Interstate 95 in Brevard County, FHP says

Crash occurred southbound, south of Micco Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Brevard County, Traffic
I-95, facing southeast (FDOT)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died Sunday afternoon after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding along Interstate 95, west of Micco, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. as the man traveled south past Micco Road, troopers said.

According to a preliminary crash report, the man lost control of the motorcycle as he tried to change lanes, running off the roadway to his right and striking a tree in the wood line.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The southbound outside lane of I-95 was shut down in the area of mile marker 163 as an investigation began.

No other details have been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email