TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash prompts roadblock near Dunnellon on 484, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash on County Highway 484 in Marion County prompted the enforcement of a roadblock there Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. near where 484 meets SW 170th Avenue, just east of Dunnellon. The scene was still considered active as of 1 p.m., according to FHP.

At least three vehicles were involved in the wreck, as a preliminary report states several people suffered injuries and at least one died.

FHP is still investigating.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.

