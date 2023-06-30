87º

WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve makes pop-up visit to Cranes Roost Park

Results-1 heads to Altamonte Springs

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – As the July 4 weekend approaches, we have events taking place on just about every inch of our community.

One of the largest events leading up to Independence Day happens over at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs.

I’ll be out there today from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for anyone who wants to come by and say hi.

I’ll be conducting a livestream to talk about some general safety tips for attending large events and of course giving you a heads up about the traffic patterns.

Thanks for riding along!

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

