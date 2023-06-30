More than 2.4M expected to hit the road for Fourth of July

ORLANDO, Fla. – State transportation officials and law enforcement are launching a safety campaign over what’s expected to be the busiest Fourth of July travel period on record.

Through “Red, White and Buckle Up,” drivers are encouraged to keep safety tips and road laws in mind while on the road.

According to AAA, more than 2.4 million are expected to take a holiday road trip from June 30 through July 4, 37,000 more drivers than last year.

With so many people on the roads, drivers are reminded to avoid distractions.

“We know when you’re in a traffic jam you might want to look at your phone or check that text or check that call, but traffic is going to be moving at all times,” Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Tara Crescenzi said. “You have to keep your eyes and mind on the roadway. To make sure everyone is safe, not only in your vehicle but all of those people around you.”

FHP and the Florida Department of Transportation urge drivers to buckle up, not drive impaired and make sure their vehicle is ready for the trip.

“Make sure everything is functioning properly, so you don’t have a hazard while you’re on the roadway and then you have to pull over and potentially be in another hazardous situation,” Crescenzi said.

When an issue on highways happens, FDOT’s Road Rangers offer roadside assistance.

Stranded drivers on interstates and toll roads can request a Road Ranger by calling *FHP (*347).

Drivers are also reminded to follow Florida’s Move Over law if they encounter someone working on the side of the road.

“Move over and if you can’t move over, slow down,” Road Ranger Garrett Popovich said. “We want to make sure everyone gets home safely this holiday weekend.”

