Red Hot & Boom in Altamonte Springs is downsizing. Here’s what we know

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – One of the most popular Fourth of July events in Central Florida is changing next year.

Red Hot & Boom in Altamonte Springs is downsizing in 2024 as the area near Cranes Roost Park sees more construction and development, officials said Thursday.

“Things are changing. This is a very urbanized environment. As a urbanized environment, we’re going to see smaller fireworks and different types of entertainment,” said Frank Martz, city manager of Altamonte Springs.

Martz said “things are changing” and that will make the annual event shift to a new environment.

“It’s a great time for us to pivot. One of the great things Altamonte Springs has always done is pivot very well, so for the next couple of years, you’re going to see a good deal of construction in the center of Uptown and Cranes Roost ... and that’s going to require us to grow — grow in a different direction,” Martz said. “We have some other innovations going on and it’s attracting more than one and a half billion dollars’ worth of economic development. So, over the next couple of years, you’ll see that coming out of the ground and that’s going to require us to pivot and essentially refresh our show for the new landscape.”

While the city is planning for the upcoming change, this year’s event is preparing for about 250,000 people to attend.

“This event has been going on for over 20 years, so we do have a blueprint of how we run this event. With the collaborative effort from other agencies, we will definitely always have safety first as our priority,” said Michelle Montalvo, a spokeswoman for the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

There will be a lineup of artists, including No Lonely Hearts, an Orlando-based boy band with five members. News 6 spoke with the band last year about their music and goals.

Red Hot & Boom will take place Monday, July 3, starting at 4 p.m. Click here for all you need to know.

For other Fourth of July events going on in Central Florida, click here for our full county-by-county list.

