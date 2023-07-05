91º

Marion County fire crews douse burning Dunnellon home

Firefighters respond to Chestnut Street

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Marion County fire crews douse burning Dunnellon home (Marion County Fire Rescue)

DUNNELLON, Fla. – The American Red Cross was called in to assist a Dunnellon family on Wednesday after their home caught fire overnight, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

Multiple 911 calls just after midnight drew firefighters to the 20800 block of Chestnut St., where crews arrived to find a fire in the home’s attic.

The fire was under control by 12:30 a.m. and no injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Investigators are still looking to determine the cause of the fire at the time of this report.

No other details have been shared.

