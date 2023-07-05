Lightning may have sparked Seminole County house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Lightning from strong storms that passed through Central Florida on the Fourth of July might be to blame for setting a house on fire near Winter Park.

Seminole County Fire Rescue responded to an address on Soaring Oak Way near Lake Howell, reporting a fire in the attic and putting it out in around 20 minutes.

News 6 spoke with a neighbor who said he saw a bolt of lightning strike the house, followed by flames minutes later on the second floor.

“It was big, blue and then like had multiple sparks to it,” he said. “It went like 1, 2, 3, and hit multiple times.”

The American Red Cross was called in to assist, but no one was injured in the fire, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

