Fire at Orange County apartment complex displaces residents

16 units were impacted by the fire

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Residents were displaced after a fire at an Orange County apartment complex on Monday. (Orange County Fire Rescue)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in multiple units of an apartment complex were displaced after a fire ripped through on Monday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

OCFR officials said they responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. at the Affinity at Winter Park apartments in the 600 block of North Semoran Ave.

According to a news release, 16 units in the complex were impacted, and the Red Cross is assisting residents that have been displaced.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said. The state fire marshal is investigating.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

