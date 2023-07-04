Fire at Orange County apartment complex displaces residents

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in multiple units of an apartment complex were displaced after a fire ripped through on Monday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
OCFR officials said they responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. at the Affinity at Winter Park apartments in the 600 block of North Semoran Ave.
According to a news release, 16 units in the complex were impacted, and the Red Cross is assisting residents that have been displaced.
No injuries were reported, fire officials said. The state fire marshal is investigating.
