77-year-old Orlando woman killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash temporarily closed all lanes of University Boulevard in Orange County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened near the intersection of North Mira Boulevard and University Boulevard around 4:54 p.m.

According to a crash report, a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on North Mira Boulevard, approaching the intersection of University Boulevard.

At the same time, a Subaru WRX was traveling westbound on University Boulevard, approaching North Mira Boulevard in the center lane.

Troopers said the driver of the Chevrolet, a 77-year-old Orlando woman, attempted to make a left turn to travel east on University Boulevard and entered the direct path of the Subaru.

As a result, the front of the Subaru crashed into the left side of the Malibu. The driver of the Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru, a 19-year-old man from Orlando, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the FHP.

All lanes of University Boulevard were reopened around 8:57 p.m., troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.