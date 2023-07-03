95º

Arrest made in fatal beating of man found in Orange County lot

Lionel Wilkerson faces 2nd-degree murder charge

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest has been made in the fatal beating of a 40-year-old man found in an empty lot in Orange County last year, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Lionel Wilkerson, 68, was arrested in the May 2022 death of Omar Toro.

Toro was found in an empty lot, later determined to be a transient camp, at 1505 25th St. on May 20, 2022, with significant blunt force trauma injuries, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies said Toro told rescuers someone had beat him up. He later died from his injuries in August.

Wilkerson faces a second-degree murder charge.

No other details have been released.

