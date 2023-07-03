Arrest made in fatal beating of man found in Orange County lot

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest has been made in the fatal beating of a 40-year-old man found in an empty lot in Orange County last year, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Lionel Wilkerson, 68, was arrested in the May 2022 death of Omar Toro.

Toro was found in an empty lot, later determined to be a transient camp, at 1505 25th St. on May 20, 2022, with significant blunt force trauma injuries, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies said Toro told rescuers someone had beat him up. He later died from his injuries in August.

CAN YOU ID: Detectives need to identify this man, who may have info about the May 20 beating of 40 yo Omar Toro in an empty lot at 1505 25th St. in what appeared to be a transient camp. On August 6, 2022, Toro died of his injuries. Call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-8477 w/info. pic.twitter.com/ESmtH9tLh7 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 11, 2022

Wilkerson faces a second-degree murder charge.

No other details have been released.

