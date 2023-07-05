Spent fireworks set Palm Coast home, vehicles on fire

PALM COAST, Fla. – Palm Coast residents who were shooting off fireworks on the Fourth of July soon found vehicles on fire in their driveway, and that fire spread to their home.

Fire crews arrived to find at least two vehicles on fire at a home in the P section of Palm Coast just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The fire had spread to the home, but firefighters were able to contain the flames to the garage. The home sustained smoke and water damage.

The homeowner told firefighters that they had been shooting off fireworks earlier in the evening, but the spent fireworks were left in a trash can between the vehicles. Firefighters believe the spent fireworks ignited and the flames rapidly spread to the vehicles.

No one was hurt.

Solid waste officials in Orange County say spent fireworks should be doused with water and placed in the trash only once they have cooled, as they remain hot after being used.

