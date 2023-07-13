Late-day storms fire up across Central Florida. Here’s where

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect scattered storms to bubble up as Thursday heats up after about 1 or 2 p.m.

Storms will become more widespread for the commute home. Gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning will be likely in any storm that develops Thursday.

Storms will focus along and around the Interstate 4 corridor for dinner.

Future radar

Scattered storms could linger, especially around Orlando and east of the area until 9 or 10 p.m.

The west coast sea breeze will remain dominant again Friday which will allow the same west-to-east motion, for the most part, as Thursday.

Highs will be in the mid 90s Friday with late-day afternoon rain and storms returning.

Tropics update:

An area of disturbed weather has a 60% chance to become the next named storm of the 2023 hurricane season.

This is meandering east of Bermuda in the Central Atlantic and will not be a threat to Florida.

The next name up is Don.

Another plume of Saharan dust could arrive in Florida, especially South Florida late this weekend and next week. There are no other tropical threats at this time.

