TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Florida Turnpike in Lake County

Crash occurred near mile marker 280

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

All southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were shut down Saturday morning in Lake County after a crash near mile marker 280, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. (FDOT)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – All southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were shut down Saturday morning in Lake County after a crash near mile marker 280, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

First responders were dispatched to the crash around 11:40 a.m., reporting injuries were involved to some degree.

Traffic appeared to be flowing in the northbound lanes as southbound travel remained at a standstill as of 12 p.m., as seen on FDOT cameras.

No other details about the crash have been shared or confirmed, such as the circumstances of the wreck, the number of vehicles involved or the nature of the injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

