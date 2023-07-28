82º
Join Insider

LIVE

Traffic

Can you turn right when there are multiple turn lanes? Trooper Steve explains

Trooper Steve on Patrol talks right turns

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Trooper Steve On Patrol, On Patrol
Trooper Steve On Patrol (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just when I thought I have explained making a right turn every possible way, I get issued Results-1 and then get asked again… but this allows our explanation to be physically seen rather than me just talking to you from the studio.

Today, we are going to drive through multiple right-turn options, including making a right turn from a left-most right turning lane, looking for “no right turn” signs and, of course, the signs that indicate “stop here on red.”

Join me today as we try to find and explain all our options.

Watch live at the top of this story starting at 8:30 a.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email