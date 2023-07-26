80º
Traffic

WATCH LIVE at 8:30 a.m.: Trooper Steve On Patrol navigates roundabouts

DeLand features 2 traffic circles

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

DeLAND, Fla. – There has been one topic I have been avoiding since I started at News 6.

It’s one of the most difficult topics to discuss because people simply don’t want to listen.

The topic? Traffic roundabouts.

Over the last several years, we have seen them pop up in almost every Florida county.

Roundabouts are designed to keep traffic moving -- and slow it down at the same time.

Many drivers here, though, seem to have challenges while navigating these traffic devices.

Join the livestream in the video player above as I travel to DeLand, where there are two roundabouts close to each other. I’m going to do my best to see what we have out there and hopefully explain how to navigate this area in the safest way possible.

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

