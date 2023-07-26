WATCH LIVE at 8:30 a.m.: Trooper Steve On Patrol navigates roundabouts

DeLAND, Fla. – There has been one topic I have been avoiding since I started at News 6.

It’s one of the most difficult topics to discuss because people simply don’t want to listen.

The topic? Traffic roundabouts.

Over the last several years, we have seen them pop up in almost every Florida county.

Roundabouts are designed to keep traffic moving -- and slow it down at the same time.

Many drivers here, though, seem to have challenges while navigating these traffic devices.

Join the livestream in the video player above as I travel to DeLand, where there are two roundabouts close to each other. I’m going to do my best to see what we have out there and hopefully explain how to navigate this area in the safest way possible.