Ask Trooper Steve: How do I change incorrect info on a crash report?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Tuesday was asked, “How do I change incorrect information on a crash report?”

Patience is going to be the key.

Initially, a person involved in a crash will get a “driver exchange of information.”

“This exchange has enough information on it so that a driver involved in a crash can begin their claim process,” Trooper Steve said. “Although this is not the final report, a driver should look over this carefully and catch any mistakes as soon as possible.”

Informing the investigating officer of a minor mistake on the exchange could prevent issues down the road.

“If you find an error after you receive a copy of your final report several days later, fixing the mistake depends on what you discovered,” he said. “Crash reports consist of factually based information, like your driver and vehicle information. If this information was found to be entered incorrectly, it can be changed by contacting the investigating department. It’s not an instant fix, but it can be done quickly once it’s been brought to their attention.”

A major thing to keep in mind is that if you don’t agree with how the investigative portion of the report was completed, that would be between you, your attorney and your insurance company.

“Without any proof outside of the initial crash, it is unlikely for an investigating officer to change the outcome of a crash merely because you don’t agree with it,” he said. “ Also, if you were not at the scene of the crash or involved in the situation, your statement would not be needed or requested.”