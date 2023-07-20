Ask Trooper Steve: Why is there no speeding crackdown on I-4?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Why is there little to no enforcement on I-4? I see people exceeding the limit, but no troopers or cops.”

He said he wasn’t sure if the commenter, Joseph, was submitting a question, complaining or just looking for a place to gripe.

“Either way, I got you man. As I am sure, most people know it is physically impossible to be everywhere all the time. I myself have even used the expression, ‘Where is a cop when you need one?’ This, of course, is merely out of frustration and is of no fault of any law enforcement officer,” he said.

According to Trooper Steve, even if Joseph’s commute takes him along the busiest areas of a given highway, it still represents only a blink of time.

“Thousands of drivers pass along our roads and in that moment, I understand what they see is their reality. We can’t see what happens all the time and where the enforcement occurs, but as someone who does some of those details, I can tell you they are out there,” he said. “Roadway infrastructure also limits police enforcement in certain areas of the highway and of course current construction sites. Although I understand Joseph’s perspective, it would only be his.”

