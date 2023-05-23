74º

Ask Trooper Steve: Can you make a U-turn on a red light if the coast is clear?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “Can I make a U-turn from a red traffic signal if there is no traffic?”

He said he’s been asked this question numerous times.

"I understand there are times when you might be sitting in a left turn lane waiting to make a U-turn and that red light is just taking forever and you feel you should be able to make a U-turn since you won't be affecting any other traffic," Trooper Steve said. "Well, I’m here to be the bearer of bad news and tell you that you’re risking causing a crash or driving away with a hefty traffic ticket."

Trooper Steve said drivers are not permitted to make a U-turn anywhere from a red light.

"Now, there will be the ones who say, 'What if told to do so by a law enforcement officer?' Well, that’s the only exception," he said. "This is equal to running a red light under Florida law and could result in a traffic fine and up to six points on your driver's license."

Drivers are allowed to make a U-turn during a flashing yellow light, if it’s safe to do so.

