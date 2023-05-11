Are fully tinted windshields legal in Florida? Trooper Steve has the answer

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The Florida sun can be pretty unbearable at times. When it comes to our cars, the only thing we have to fight that sun is to either crank up the AC or tint our windows.

Trooper Steve was recently asked, “I’ve seen a rise in fully tinted windshields. Is this legal?”

The rules to tint windows in Florida utilize these percentage levels (the lower the percentage, the darker the tint):

Front side windows should be greater than 28 percent

Rear side windows should be greater than 15 percent

Rear side windows for pickup trucks can be greater than 6 percent

Your windshield manufacturer places an “AS1″ marking on the upper portion, and tint shall not be placed below that marking.

There are vehicles exempt from the tint law. Some of these exceptions include certain law enforcement vehicles, medical transportation vehicles, private investigators and also can include some drivers who receive a medical waiver from the Department of Highway Safety after going through a medical evaluation which comes with a signed letter and recommendation by a licensed physician.