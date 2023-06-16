Ask Trooper Steve: Do I have to stop if the sign is painted and not physically posted?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “Do I have to stop if the sign is a ‘painted stop’ and not physically posted?”

“Like all traffic control devices, they are there for a reason. Whether we as drivers choose to pay attention to them is up to us but not following certain rules do have consequences,” he said.

He said it is unlikely that law enforcement would be proactively policing stops in a parking lot.

“This is technically private property with public access, so enforcement tends not to happen unless there is some type of agreement with the property owner,” Trooper Steve said. “However, these traffic control devices are there to assist in the control of cars and pedestrians so that there are no issues.”

Trooper Steve warned a parking lot could become “a complete mess if we choose not to follow the rules.”

He added, “Although these traffic control devices may not be proactively enforced, if a driver fails to follow these rules and it results in some type of crash then that driver would be held responsible.”

