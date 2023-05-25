Ask Trooper Steve: How should students behave on a school bus?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked for advice regarding how students should behave on a school bus, so he answered the demographic directly.

“Look, I know you might be young, you might not really understand how serious being transported to and from a destination really is,” he said. “At the end of the day, that sole bus driver, their only responsibility is to make sure they get you to and from school safely, in one piece, so you as a passenger have a lot of responsibility.”

According to Trooper Steve, you’ve just got to be respectful of your role as said passenger. That means stay in your seat, don’t walk around and, if the bus is equipped with seat belts, buckle up.

“Being transported in a school bus is not a right and it is a luxury, it’s something that the district provides to its students, you could easily be suspended off a school bus like this so you got to pay attention, this stuff is equipped with cameras these days and simple mistakes like this could turn into criminal behavior and ultimately affect you way down the road all just because the school bus driver wants to you there safely,” he said. “Remain calm on the bus, stay in your seat, keep that music down a little bit and just be aware it’s not recreation time, it’s transportation time.”

