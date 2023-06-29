81º

Ask Trooper Steve: Who has right of way, golf cart or vehicle?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla.News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Who has the right away: a vehicle traveling south and approaching an intersection to make a left turn or a golf cart attempting to go across the intersection?”

Trooper Steve said golf carts are not his favorite topic, but he understands that many use them for a simple mode of transportation.

“There are many things we can address when it comes to golf carts, but for this let’s simply address the question. This is going to be based on the signage of the roadway,” he said. “If the vehicle traveling south had a traffic light and it displayed a green solid indicator, then the driver would continue south and the golf cart would have to wait. If the driver had a red light, then he or she should yield to whoever wanted to cross the road.”

Trooper Steve said if there were signage at the intersection indicating a golf cart crossing, then the car driver would be required to yield.

“It would be the same as if a driver approached a marked bicycle path or marked pedestrian crossing,” he added.

Lastly, Trooper Steve said a golf cart should be operated on private property and has zero authority to travel on a public sidewalk or to cross or be on any major roadway, unless the infrastructure indicates and supports it.

