Ask Trooper Steve: You will go to jail if you do this with your license plate

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “What can happen if I take my tag off my car and put it on a different vehicle?”

The short answer?

“You’re gonna go to jail, like, come on,” he said. “Where does this make sense if you have a license plate that is registered to your vehicle, and maybe you have another one that you just want to move and you take your tag and you put it on that car? That’s a criminal charge, attaching a tag not assigned.”

He said by moving a license plate to a vehicle that it isn’t registered to, you’re deceiving the state and the description of the registration.

“This is a criminal traffic offense and you can get into a lot of trouble for this,” Trooper Steve said.

If you need a license plate for a vehicle you just purchased, you can visit the DMV and be issued a temporary tag.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

