Ask Trooper Steve: What if I can’t get out of the way of an emergency vehicle?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Tuesday was asked by David T., “What happens if you are in a travel lane and can’t move out of the way of an emergency vehicle?”

Moving out of the way of an emergency vehicle can be pretty stressful.

“As a first responder, who has responded to hundreds of emergencies while using lights and sirens, I have seen the best drivers and the absolute worst,” Trooper Steve said. “Speaking from experience, we want drivers to yield to the right, if at all possible.”

Emergency personnel are trained to always pass on the left.

“We definitely don’t want you darting into traffic or aggressively moving out of the way,” he added. “Any progress is good progress, so as long as you are attempting to move, then you are doing the right thing.”

Trooper Steve said drivers should focus on getting out of the way -- in a safe manner.

“No driver is going to get into serious trouble for violating minor traffic laws in order to move out of the way of an emergency vehicle,” he said. “If this requires a driver to carefully pass a stop sign or pull in front of other stopped traffic, this is allowed.”

Yes, there are times where it is physically impossible for a driver to immediately move out of the way of an emergency vehicle.

“Emergency vehicle drivers understand this, however, sirens will remain engaged in order to motivate further traffic to begin to move,” Trooper Steve said.