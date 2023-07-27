WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve On Patrol visits youth baseball camp in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Trooper Steve on Patrol on Thursday will make a pop-up visit to a youth baseball camp in Osceola County.

I’m with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office as they are putting on a summer baseball skills camp at the Buenaventura Lakes community fields from July 26-28.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Police Athletic League is hosting this camp for children ages 11 to 15. There will be coaches with pro experience who will lead the camp.

If you are interested in participating in one of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office camps, you can call 407-346-1190.

I’ll be at the field from 9-11:30 a.m., so join me there or via the livestream above.