Meet Trooper Steve and have your child’s helmet fitted before going back to school

On Tuesday, August 8, from 8 to 11 a.m., your child can meet Trooper Steve out at the Children’s Safety Village and make sure their helmet is properly fitted at the free event.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bicycle helmets are one of the least expensive, yet most important, safety tools you can buy for your child.

According to research by the National Institutes of Health, helmet use reduces the chances of a head injury by 48%, a serious head injury by 60%, a traumatic brain injury by 53% and a face injury by 23%.

The key, however, is a properly fitted helmet.

Another study indicated children are nearly two times more likely to be injured if their helmet fits poorly, and men and young children tend to have poor helmet fit more than other groups.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

That’s why News 6 wants to help get results for your children before they head back to school.

On Tuesday, August 8, from 8 to 11 a.m., your child can meet Trooper Steve out at the Children’s Safety Village, located at 910 Fairvilla Road, and make sure their helmet is properly fitted at the free event.

Trooper Steve, along with several other certified helmet technicians, will be checking helmets at no cost to you. Technicians will have a limited supply of helmets should your child need a different one. Those will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Visitors attending the event will also get the chance to register to win a $250 Academy Sports gift card from our community partner Academy Sports to select a brand-new bicycle and accessories.

Stop by, check out Trooper Steve’s new truck, Results 1, and send your child off to school safely this year.

Visitors attending the helmet fitting event will also get the chance to register to win a $250 Academy Sports gift card from our community partner Academy Sports to select a brand-new bicycle and accessories. (Academy Sports + Outdoors, Michael Reynolds)

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: