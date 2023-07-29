1 injured, Palm Coast woman accused of DUI after crashing into police units in Flagler Beach

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – A 29-year-old woman from Palm Coast was arrested early Saturday, accused of drunken driving in a crash with three police units that were conducting a traffic stop in Flagler Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. along State Road 100, east of Connecticut Avenue, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the woman failed to move over for the emergency vehicles aa the front right of the SUV she was driving first swiped the left side of a marked SUV stopped on the side of the roadway, then the left side of a marked pickup truck in front of the marked SUV. The impact sent the pickup forward, striking the rear of the third police unit at the traffic stop, another marked SUV, troopers said.

The drivers of the pickup truck and of the first SUV to be struck were standing outside of their vehicles and weren’t hurt in the wreck while the driver of the third police unit — a 36-year old Bunnell man — was inside of that SUV during the crash and was hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries, the report states. Troopers said that he was wearing a seat belt.

The Palm Coast woman was not hurt in the crash and neither was her passenger, a 37-year-old Flagler Beach man, both of whom were also wearing seat belts, troopers said.

The woman was arrested at the scene, according to FHP.

News 6 has reached out to Flagler Beach police and FHP seeking clarification on which agency or agencies were conducting the traffic stop, as well as for more details on the woman’s arrest and the charges she will face.

