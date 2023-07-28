82º
Join Insider

LIVE

Traffic

Crash involving bicyclist shuts down US-192 in Kissimmee

Crash happened west of Hoagland Boulevard

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Crash, Kissimmee, Osceola County
Crash involving bicyclist shuts down US-192 in Kissimmee (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A crash involving a bicyclist Friday morning shut down US-192 in Kissimmee.

The crash happened westbound, west of Hoagland Boulevard.

Officials said the investigation had US-192 closed from Hoagland Boulevard to the flea market located west of the intersection.

Sky 6 video shows the outermost eastbound lane had been opened for traffic to pass as of around 8 a.m.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Details of the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email