Crash involving bicyclist shuts down US-192 in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A crash involving a bicyclist Friday morning shut down US-192 in Kissimmee.

The crash happened westbound, west of Hoagland Boulevard.

Officials said the investigation had US-192 closed from Hoagland Boulevard to the flea market located west of the intersection.

Sky 6 video shows the outermost eastbound lane had been opened for traffic to pass as of around 8 a.m.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Details of the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: