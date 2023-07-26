Bicyclist seriously injured after Lake County hit-and-run crash

Lines painted on the center of a road.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist was seriously injured on Wednesday morning after a hit-and-run crash in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the bicyclist was headed east on Wolf Branch Road in Sorrento, approaching County Road 437 around 4:45 a.m.

An unknown vehicle traveling in the same direction struck the bicyclist before fleeing the scene, troopers added.

According to the FHP, the bicyclist, a 59-year-old Sorrento man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, though he remains in stable condition.

Investigators said that small debris — possibly from a white vehicle — was found near the scene of the crash. They also said that the bicyclist was equipped with proper lighting at the time.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact FHP or Crimeline to remain anonymous at 1-800-423-8477.

